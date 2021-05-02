Clarius Group LLC Purchases 8,882 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Clarius Group LLC raised its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,641 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 8,882 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,005 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 15,652 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 208.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 22,062 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 14,912 shares in the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Truist raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.21.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $56.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $257.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $34.17 and a 52-week high of $58.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.20.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

See Also: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.