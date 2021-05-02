Clarius Group LLC Raises Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,822 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. DeDora Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 1.5% during the first quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 9,174 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Oracle by 4.7% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,249 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 3.1% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,948 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Oracle by 0.6% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 26,743 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 0.8% during the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 18,610 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 47.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORCL stock opened at $75.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $50.86 and a twelve month high of $80.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.13.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ORCL. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays raised shares of Oracle from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $65.00 target price on shares of Oracle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.36.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $28,012,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,012,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $52,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,078,623 shares in the company, valued at $229,357,413.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,508,000 shares of company stock worth $306,882,810 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

