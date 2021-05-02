Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Short Interest Update

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 145,400 shares, an increase of 37.0% from the March 31st total of 106,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

NYSEAMERICAN:GLV opened at $11.99 on Friday. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a one year low of $7.77 and a one year high of $12.41.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be issued a $0.0967 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.68%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $363,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,506 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $298,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,838 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

