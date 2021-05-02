CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.83-2.87 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.85. CMS Energy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.830-2.870 EPS.

Shares of CMS opened at $64.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.21. CMS Energy has a 12-month low of $52.35 and a 12-month high of $67.98.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CMS Energy will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.88%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised CMS Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on CMS Energy from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CMS Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.15.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 3,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total value of $172,202.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

