CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Short Interest Update

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,540,000 shares, a decline of 47.2% from the March 31st total of 4,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

CNHI stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,579,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,476,677. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14. The company has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a PE ratio of -36.19 and a beta of 1.69. CNH Industrial has a 12 month low of $5.26 and a 12 month high of $16.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.93.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. CNH Industrial had a negative net margin of 2.15% and a positive return on equity of 4.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.131 per share. This is an increase from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 19th.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CNHI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Vertical Research upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of CNH Industrial to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 21,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the period. 21.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.