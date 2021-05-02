Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) by 33.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 32,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 3,803 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $1,043,000.

Get Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund stock opened at $15.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.64. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.31 and a 52 week high of $15.20.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%.

About Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund

CohenÂ & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.