Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $234 million-$250 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $238.93 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:COHU traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.01. 1,472,511 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 698,740. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.05 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.26. Cohu has a 1 year low of $12.30 and a 1 year high of $51.86.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.16. Cohu had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.57%. On average, research analysts forecast that Cohu will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COHU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Cohu from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cohu from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Cohu from $45.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Cohu from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cohu from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.57.

In other Cohu news, Director James A. Donahue sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total transaction of $893,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 374,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,719,766.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,000 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the semiconductor test and inspection equipment, and printed circuit board (PCB) test equipment businesses in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. It supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment, and bare board PCB test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

