Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, an increase of 34.5% from the March 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CLPBY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Coloplast A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Coloplast A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Commerzbank upgraded shares of Coloplast A/S from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CLPBY remained flat at $$16.70 on Friday. 40,781 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,102. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.32. Coloplast A/S has a one year low of $13.64 and a one year high of $17.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.64 and a beta of 0.28.

Coloplast A/S Company Profile

Coloplast A/S develops, manufactures, and markets medical products. It operates through the following segments: Chronic Care, Interventional Urology and Wound & Skin Care. The Chronic Care segment covers the sale of ostomy care products and continence care products. The Interventional Urology segment covers the sale of urological products, including disposable products.

