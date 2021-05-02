Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $147.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of COLB stock opened at $43.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.87 and a 200-day moving average of $38.77. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 0.97. Columbia Banking System has a one year low of $19.11 and a one year high of $50.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

Several research firms have weighed in on COLB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Columbia Banking System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

