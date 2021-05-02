Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Price Target Raised to $130.00

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.26% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on COLM. Bank of America raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet raised Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.50.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Shares of Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $109.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 59.24, a P/E/G ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.72. Columbia Sportswear has a 1 year low of $57.16 and a 1 year high of $114.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.18.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.51. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 7.30%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Sportswear declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 4th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, Director Walter Klenz sold 7,706 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.28, for a total transaction of $788,169.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,821 shares in the company, valued at $902,211.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph P. Boyle sold 1,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.79, for a total transaction of $118,767.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,476,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,309,659.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 303,719 shares of company stock worth $31,086,760 in the last quarter. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COLM. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 591 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.