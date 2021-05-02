Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Shares Gap Down to $113.40

Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $113.40, but opened at $105.35. Columbia Sportswear shares last traded at $106.92, with a volume of 2,216 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on COLM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.50.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 59.24, a P/E/G ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.18.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.51. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 7.30%. Equities research analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.03%.

Columbia Sportswear declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 4th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Walter Klenz sold 7,706 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.28, for a total value of $788,169.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,211.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 149,625 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total transaction of $15,031,327.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,154,136 shares in the company, valued at $115,944,502.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 303,719 shares of company stock worth $31,086,760. 41.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 25.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 591 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.