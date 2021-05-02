Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) PT Raised to $64.00

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its price target raised by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the cable giant’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CMCSA. Truist upped their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Comcast from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen raised Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer raised Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.21.

CMCSA opened at $56.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.12 and a 200 day moving average of $51.20. Comcast has a 52-week low of $34.17 and a 52-week high of $58.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $257.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Comcast will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 274.7% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

