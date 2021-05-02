Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS) Short Interest Update

Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,200 shares, a growth of 33.2% from the March 31st total of 78,200 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of JCS stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.50. The company had a trading volume of 236,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,534. Communications Systems has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $11.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.11. The company has a market capitalization of $60.63 million, a P/E ratio of 40.63 and a beta of 1.09.

Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.11). Communications Systems had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a net margin of 3.35%. The company had revenue of $11.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.30 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Communications Systems will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

JCS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Communications Systems from $8.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Communications Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCS. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Communications Systems by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 490,491 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 127,135 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Communications Systems during the first quarter valued at $162,000. Fosun International Ltd raised its stake in Communications Systems by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 68,975 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Communications Systems by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 312,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Communications Systems by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 682,714 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. 44.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Communications Systems

Communications Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides connectivity infrastructure products and services for deployments of broadband networks worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronics & Software and Services & Support. The Electronics & Software segment designs, develops, and sells Intelligent Edge solutions that provide connectivity and power through Power over Ethernet products and actionable intelligence to end devices in an Internet of Things ecosystem through embedded and cloud-based management software.

