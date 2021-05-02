Community Healthcare Trust (CHCT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Community Healthcare Trust to post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 4.23%. On average, analysts expect Community Healthcare Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CHCT stock opened at $50.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.88, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.57 and its 200 day moving average is $47.22. Community Healthcare Trust has a 52-week low of $30.17 and a 52-week high of $52.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is currently 96.61%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

