Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,500 shares, a decline of 27.1% from the March 31st total of 114,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 267,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

CFRUY stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.22. The company had a trading volume of 138,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,552. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 52 week low of $5.16 and a 52 week high of $10.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.03. The stock has a market cap of $106.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.78 and a beta of 1.05.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CFRUY. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Compagnie Financière Richemont currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Compagnie Financière Richemont Company Profile

Compagnie FinanciÃ¨re Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, Asia Pacific, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Online Distributors segments. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, and writing instruments, as well as clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

