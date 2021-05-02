comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $88.69 Million

Equities analysts expect comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) to report $88.69 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for comScore’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $87.37 million and the highest is $90.00 million. comScore reported sales of $89.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that comScore will report full-year sales of $370.69 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $370.28 million to $371.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $385.39 million, with estimates ranging from $382.78 million to $388.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow comScore.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). comScore had a negative return on equity of 20.81% and a negative net margin of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $90.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of comScore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of comScore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 27th.

SCOR traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $3.69. 412,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 892,728. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.53 and its 200 day moving average is $3.05. comScore has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $4.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.65 million, a P/E ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.10.

In other comScore news, insider William Paul Livek purchased 116,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.61 per share, for a total transaction of $422,323.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 911,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,289,247.89. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of comScore in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of comScore by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 265,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of comScore by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 7,273 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of comScore by 375.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 10,689 shares during the period. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of comScore during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures advertising, consumer behavior, and audiences across media platforms worldwide. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; and Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle.

