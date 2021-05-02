Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) Short Interest Update

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a growth of 46.2% from the March 31st total of 779,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 515,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CNCE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Truist lowered their price objective on Concert Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.80.

CNCE traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.15. 292,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,739. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.09 and a one year high of $13.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.03.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.04. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 55.20% and a negative net margin of 921.38%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Concert Pharmaceuticals will post -2.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Roger D. Tung sold 13,480 shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $97,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 808,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,821,761.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Nancy Stuart sold 6,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total value of $44,278.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 173,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,409.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,292 shares of company stock valued at $168,880 in the last quarter. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 2,929.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 375.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,165 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

About Concert Pharmaceuticals

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops novel small molecule drugs for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is CTP-543, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alopecia areata, a serious autoimmune dermatological condition.

