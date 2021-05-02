Concorde Asset Management LLC Acquires 12,486 Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) by 60.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,974 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,486 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

NYSEARCA:IYE opened at $26.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.37. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.52 and a fifty-two week high of $28.88.

About iShares U.S. Energy ETF

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

