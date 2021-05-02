Concorde Asset Management LLC Acquires 6,852 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 29.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,852 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 1.9% of Concorde Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $3,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 19.0% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 49.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 6,571 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 55.4% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 4,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,409,000.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $110.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.76. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $54.70 and a twelve month high of $115.20.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

