Concorde Asset Management LLC Invests $1.97 Million in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 29,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,000. Black Hills accounts for 1.1% of Concorde Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Concorde Asset Management LLC owned 4.14% of Black Hills at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Hills during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Black Hills during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Black Hills during the first quarter worth about $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Black Hills during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new position in Black Hills during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKH opened at $68.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.32. Black Hills Co. has a 1 year low of $51.97 and a 1 year high of $71.34.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $486.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.74 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Black Hills Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.565 per share. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 64.02%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down from $66.00) on shares of Black Hills in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Black Hills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Black Hills from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.25.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 216,000 electric customers in Colorado, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

