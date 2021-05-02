Concorde Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPLV. FMR LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 343.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 6,112 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,158,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 517,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPLV stock opened at $60.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.23. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.83 and a fifty-two week high of $60.73.

