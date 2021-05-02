Concorde Asset Management LLC Takes $1.61 Million Position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 110,402 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,614,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Next Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 285,803 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after buying an additional 25,200 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,666,820 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $37,709,000 after buying an additional 28,496 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter valued at $14,218,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 12.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 30,932 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 3,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,044,920 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,775,000 after buying an additional 211,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.89% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC stock opened at $15.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.87 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.37. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.57 and a 12 month high of $15.77. The company has a current ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The investment management company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $74.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.23 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 18.35%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 95.08%.

In other news, CEO David Golub acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.88 per share, with a total value of $29,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,865,788.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 20,914 shares of company stock valued at $310,344 in the last ninety days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GBDC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered Golub Capital BDC from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

