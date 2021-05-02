CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) by 26.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in CONMED were worth $6,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of CONMED by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 391,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,842,000 after buying an additional 56,679 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP lifted its position in CONMED by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 327,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,713,000 after purchasing an additional 35,841 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CONMED by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 318,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,646,000 after purchasing an additional 5,792 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in CONMED by 0.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in CONMED during the fourth quarter valued at $30,368,000.

Get CONMED alerts:

In related news, VP Johonna Marie Pelletier sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total transaction of $580,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,884.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark E. Tryniski sold 3,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.23, for a total transaction of $426,582.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,657,904.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,265 shares of company stock valued at $3,384,333. 5.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CNMD stock opened at $140.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,523.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. CONMED Co. has a 52 week low of $60.65 and a 52 week high of $146.95.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $232.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.88 million. CONMED had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CONMED Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of CONMED from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD).

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.