Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. provides aircraft transportation services. The company offers general cargo shipments, priority shipments of live animals, fresh food and flowers, medicines and perishable foods, express shipments and transportation of human remains after the loss of a loved one. Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. is based in Santa Fe, Mexico. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. HSBC upgraded Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $15.75 to $18.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $13.00 to $20.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.07.

Shares of VLRS opened at $16.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 2.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.39. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 12-month low of $3.76 and a 12-month high of $16.94.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.07. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a positive return on equity of 90.78% and a negative net margin of 14.67%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 1st quarter worth approximately $192,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $303,000.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile

Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAB. de C.V. provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 82 aircraft. It operates approximately 131 daily flights on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 25 cities in the United States and Central America.

