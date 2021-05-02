CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.420-5.520 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen raised shares of CoreSite Realty from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $132.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an in-line rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $133.44.

Shares of COR traded up $2.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $121.49. 915,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,482. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 60.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.96. CoreSite Realty has a 52-week low of $107.23 and a 52-week high of $141.50.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.82). The business had revenue of $157.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.63 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 51.47% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CoreSite Realty will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.47%.

In related news, CRO Steven James Smith sold 2,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total transaction of $240,105.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 43,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,746,263.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul E. Szurek sold 14,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total value of $1,607,159.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,061,822.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,657 shares of company stock worth $4,708,727. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

