Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Invests $180,000 in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in SiriusPoint during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in SiriusPoint during the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in SiriusPoint during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SiriusPoint during the 1st quarter worth $237,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in SiriusPoint during the 1st quarter worth $263,000.

Get SiriusPoint alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised SiriusPoint from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.

In other SiriusPoint news, Director Franklin Iv Montross bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.04 per share, for a total transaction of $110,400.00.

NYSE:SPNT opened at $10.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.52. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a 52-week low of $6.62 and a 52-week high of $11.50.

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $386.81 million for the quarter.

SiriusPoint Company Profile

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners' and commercial, workers' compensation, personal and and commercial automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance products; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance products; and cyber, marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT).

Receive News & Ratings for SiriusPoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiriusPoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.