Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.190-2.250 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Corporate Office Properties Trust also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.19-2.25 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:OFC traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.04. 1,237,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 792,567. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.11. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 54.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.00. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $20.93 and a 12 month high of $28.92.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.61). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 3.49% and a net margin of 9.67%. On average, analysts anticipate that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 54.19%.

OFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Truist Securities raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.91.

In related news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $40,590.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,861.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 3,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $108,678.80. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

