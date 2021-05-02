Coty (NYSE:COTY) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday after Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $15.00. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has a focus list rating on the stock. Coty traded as high as $10.48 and last traded at $10.22, with a volume of 45036 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.18.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Coty from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Coty from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Coty from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Coty from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “focus list” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Coty in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Coty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

In other news, Director Robert S. Singer purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.63 per share, with a total value of $497,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 446,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,960,175.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Coty during the 1st quarter valued at $583,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Coty by 100.0% in the first quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coty during the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Coty during the 1st quarter worth about $3,296,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Coty in the 1st quarter valued at about $705,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 2.25.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Coty had a negative return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Coty Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

