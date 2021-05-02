Cowen Prime Services LLC Invests $1.93 Million in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Cowen Prime Services LLC bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,805 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,927,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IFF. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 106.7% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 236.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 358 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Shares of IFF stock opened at $142.17 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.54 and a fifty-two week high of $145.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.57, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.92%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Flavors & Fragrances presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.49.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

Further Reading: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.