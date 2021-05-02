Cowen Prime Services LLC Purchases 16,200 Shares of Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG)

Cowen Prime Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175,663 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Services LLC’s holdings in Orbital Energy Group were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Orbital Energy Group by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 102,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 28,468 shares in the last quarter. 30.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OEG opened at $4.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.04. The company has a market cap of $196.05 million, a PE ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Orbital Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $11.20.

Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.09). Orbital Energy Group had a negative return on equity of 71.85% and a negative net margin of 47.16%. The business had revenue of $11.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.58 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Orbital Energy Group, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OEG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Orbital Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Orbital Energy Group in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Orbital Energy Group from $2.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, B. Riley raised Orbital Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

About Orbital Energy Group

Orbital Energy Group, Inc provides electric power and solar infrastructure, and integrated energy infrastructure solutions and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides engineering, procurement, and construction services that support the development of renewable energy generation focused on utility-scale solar construction; and designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities, as well as offers emergency restoration services, including the repair of infrastructure damaged by inclement weather.

