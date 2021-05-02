Cowen Prime Services LLC Takes $4.44 Million Position in Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM)

Cowen Prime Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 983,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,443,000. Fluidigm makes up 1.7% of Cowen Prime Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Cowen Prime Services LLC owned approximately 1.31% of Fluidigm as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fluidigm during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fluidigm during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluidigm in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fluidigm during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Fluidigm during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FLDM shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Fluidigm from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ FLDM opened at $5.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $375.56 million, a P/E ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.60 and a 200-day moving average of $5.75. Fluidigm Co. has a 12 month low of $2.05 and a 12 month high of $12.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.17). Fluidigm had a negative return on equity of 19.25% and a negative net margin of 37.85%. The firm had revenue of $44.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.27 million. Analysts predict that Fluidigm Co. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fluidigm Profile

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and life sciences tools worldwide. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, Hyperion tissue imager, and flow conductor; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow., as well as Maxpar direct immune profiling assays and IMC panel kits for immuno-oncology.

