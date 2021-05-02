CRDT (CRDT) Trading Down 7.3% This Week

CRDT (CURRENCY:CRDT) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. One CRDT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0266 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, CRDT has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar. CRDT has a market capitalization of $212,846.50 and approximately $786,676.00 worth of CRDT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.34 or 0.00069404 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00019452 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.76 or 0.00071915 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $482.83 or 0.00851773 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $54.79 or 0.00096656 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,009.24 or 0.08836954 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.79 or 0.00047264 BTC.

About CRDT

CRDT (CRYPTO:CRDT) is a coin. CRDT’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,001,319 coins. CRDT’s official website is crdt.io. The Reddit community for CRDT is https://reddit.com/r/CRDT. CRDT’s official Twitter account is @CRDTpay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CRDT™ is a system of finance that allows users to make transactions internationally, CRDTpay is coming soon with a complete banking solution. “

Buying and Selling CRDT

