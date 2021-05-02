Cred Price Hits $0.0085 (LBA)

Cred (CURRENCY:LBA) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. One Cred coin can now be bought for about $0.0085 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. Cred has a total market cap of $7.15 million and $1.01 million worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cred has traded 14.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cred alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.95 or 0.00069551 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00019340 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.20 or 0.00071739 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $489.63 or 0.00852466 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.71 or 0.00096999 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.69 or 0.00049957 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,157.11 or 0.08978704 BTC.

Cred Profile

Cred is a coin. Its launch date was April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 840,410,205 coins. The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cred is www.mycred.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cred (LBA) is a cryptocurrency token and operates on the Ethereum platform. It is a decentralized lending ecosystem that facilitates global open access to credit. LBA is a global utility token that enables superior rates on digital assets. Cred lends USD, Euros and other fiat currencies with your crypto assets as collateral. No need to sell your crypto, simply access a secured line of credit. Cred offers the most competitive interest rates on digital assets such as BTC, XRP, ETH and fiat currencies such as the USD and EURO. Access your earning potential through one of Cred’s many partners. No minimum investment size, no hidden fees, just great returns. Earn up to 10% on your digital assets including crypto, fiat, and precious metals. Cred has one of the most comprehensive insurance policies available on the market, including Cyber hacking, E&O and regulatory coverage. Cred works with Lockton, one of the world’s largest privately owned, independent insurance brokerage firms, and with some of the largest insurance underwriters in the world. “

Buying and Selling Cred

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cred should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cred and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.