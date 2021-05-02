Credit Suisse Group Boosts LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Price Target to $16.00

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) had its price objective lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LC. Wedbush upped their target price on LendingClub from $14.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut LendingClub from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.54.

NYSE LC opened at $15.39 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.14. LendingClub has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $22.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 1.74.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.33. LendingClub had a negative return on equity of 13.79% and a negative net margin of 37.60%. The firm had revenue of $105.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.10) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LendingClub will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 8,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $99,974.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 752,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,822,179.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Valerie Kay sold 1,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total value of $30,005.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,220.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,880 shares of company stock valued at $289,981. Company insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in LendingClub by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 468,388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of LendingClub during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $454,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of LendingClub by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 104,509 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management bought a new position in shares of LendingClub during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of LendingClub during the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

