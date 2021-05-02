Credit Suisse Group Raises Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target to $1,400.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SHOP. Evercore ISI started coverage on Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an in-line rating and a $1,360.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho increased their target price on Shopify from $1,050.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Shopify has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,370.20.

SHOP opened at $1,182.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $144.89 billion, a PE ratio of 753.20, a P/E/G ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,149.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,140.35. Shopify has a 52 week low of $595.03 and a 52 week high of $1,499.75. The company has a quick ratio of 17.87, a current ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $988.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.43 million. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shopify will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,473 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 187 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

