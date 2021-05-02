Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Outperform Rating for NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG)

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised NatWest Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded NatWest Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.13.

Get NatWest Group alerts:

Shares of NWG opened at $5.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 1.54. NatWest Group has a one year low of $2.34 and a one year high of $5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.50.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 5.25%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NatWest Group will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NatWest Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of NatWest Group during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of NatWest Group during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of NatWest Group during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of NatWest Group during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.