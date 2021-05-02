Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Given New $126.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the LED producer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CREE. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cree from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Cree in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a buy rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Cree from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Cree from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Charter Equity upgraded shares of Cree from a market perform rating to a market outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $112.50.

Shares of CREE stock opened at $99.42 on Thursday. Cree has a 12-month low of $38.65 and a 12-month high of $129.90. The company has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.07 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.09. Cree had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $137.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cree will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cree news, Director Clyde Hosein sold 13,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.48, for a total transaction of $1,733,631.68. Also, Director John B. Replogle sold 1,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total transaction of $178,399.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,448 shares in the company, valued at $6,366,012.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cree during the fourth quarter worth $294,455,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Cree by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 877,317 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $92,908,000 after acquiring an additional 9,428 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cree by 139.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 828,228 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $87,709,000 after purchasing an additional 482,845 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Cree by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 775,882 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $82,166,000 after purchasing an additional 50,582 shares during the period. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cree in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,793,000.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

