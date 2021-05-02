Critical Analysis: Smart Share Global Limited American Depositary Shares (NYSE:EM) and WW International (NASDAQ:WW)

Smart Share Global Limited American Depositary Shares (NYSE:EM) and WW International (NASDAQ:WW) are both small-cap consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Smart Share Global Limited American Depositary Shares and WW International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smart Share Global Limited American Depositary Shares N/A N/A N/A WW International 5.96% -17.46% 7.88%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Smart Share Global Limited American Depositary Shares and WW International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smart Share Global Limited American Depositary Shares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A WW International $1.41 billion 1.36 $119.62 million $1.79 15.50

WW International has higher revenue and earnings than Smart Share Global Limited American Depositary Shares.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Smart Share Global Limited American Depositary Shares and WW International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smart Share Global Limited American Depositary Shares 0 0 1 0 3.00 WW International 0 2 7 0 2.78

Smart Share Global Limited American Depositary Shares presently has a consensus price target of $13.90, indicating a potential upside of 83.38%. WW International has a consensus price target of $34.25, indicating a potential upside of 23.47%. Given Smart Share Global Limited American Depositary Shares’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Smart Share Global Limited American Depositary Shares is more favorable than WW International.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.1% of WW International shares are held by institutional investors. 12.5% of WW International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

WW International beats Smart Share Global Limited American Depositary Shares on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Smart Share Global Limited American Depositary Shares Company Profile

Smart Share Global Limited, a consumer tech company, primarily engages in the mobile device charging business in the People's Republic of China. The company provides mobile device charging services through online and offline networks; and sells power banks. It offers services through its power banks, placed in points of interests (POIs) operated by its location partners, such as entertainment venues, restaurants, shopping centers, hotels, transportation hubs, and public spaces. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a network of approximately 664,000 POIs covering 1,500 regions; and approximately 219.4 million cumulative registered users. Smart Share Global Limited was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

WW International Company Profile

WW International, Inc. provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys. In addition, it offers various consumer products, including bars, snacks, cookbooks, kitchen tools, and other products. Further, the company licenses its trademarks and other intellectual property in food, beverages, and other relevant consumer products and services. It offers products through e-commerce platforms and through partners and publishing. The company was formerly known as Weight Watchers International, Inc. and changed its name to WW International, Inc. in September 2019. WW International, Inc. was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

