Critical Survey: The Korea Fund (NYSE:KF) and WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF)

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) and The Korea Fund (NYSE:KF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares WhiteHorse Finance and The Korea Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WhiteHorse Finance 27.50% 9.08% 4.66% The Korea Fund N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

WhiteHorse Finance has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Korea Fund has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

WhiteHorse Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.2%. The Korea Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.53 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. WhiteHorse Finance pays out 93.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. WhiteHorse Finance has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. WhiteHorse Finance is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.3% of The Korea Fund shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of WhiteHorse Finance shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 59.5% of The Korea Fund shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares WhiteHorse Finance and The Korea Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WhiteHorse Finance $67.07 million 4.72 $30.84 million $1.52 10.13 The Korea Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

WhiteHorse Finance has higher revenue and earnings than The Korea Fund.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for WhiteHorse Finance and The Korea Fund, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WhiteHorse Finance 1 1 4 0 2.50 The Korea Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A

WhiteHorse Finance presently has a consensus target price of $13.80, suggesting a potential downside of 10.33%. Given WhiteHorse Finance’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe WhiteHorse Finance is more favorable than The Korea Fund.

Summary

WhiteHorse Finance beats The Korea Fund on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

About The Korea Fund

The Korea Fund, Inc. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Korea. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies. It employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, focusing on such factors as price-to-earnings ratios, dividend yields, and earnings-per-share growth to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index. It uses 'Grassroots Research' to make its investments. The Korea Fund, Inc. was formed on August 29, 1984 and is domiciled in the United States.

