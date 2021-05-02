Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Given New $125.00 Price Target at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) had its price objective lifted by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $91.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CROX. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Crocs from $104.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Crocs from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Crocs from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Crocs from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Crocs from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $99.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX opened at $100.12 on Wednesday. Crocs has a 1 year low of $19.98 and a 1 year high of $102.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 45.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.61. Crocs had a return on equity of 102.93% and a net margin of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $460.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Crocs will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ian Bickley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,984,898.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $3,214,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 937,307 shares in the company, valued at $75,312,617.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,016 shares of company stock valued at $13,706,025 in the last three months. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Crocs by 24.2% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 24,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Crocs by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crocs in the 1st quarter valued at $843,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Crocs by 161.9% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 26,316 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 16,268 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Crocs by 4,370.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,961 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 23,425 shares during the period. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

