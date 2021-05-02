Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Given Overweight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

COIHY has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Croda International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.00.

Shares of COIHY opened at $47.94 on Wednesday. Croda International has a 12-month low of $29.48 and a 12-month high of $50.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.63 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.6092 per share. This represents a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Croda International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.64%.

Croda International Company Profile

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

