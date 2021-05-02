Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Cronos Group Inc. (TSE:CRON) fell 1.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$9.90 and last traded at C$10.03. 372,884 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 922,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.19.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRON. Pi Financial increased their target price on shares of Cronos Group from C$7.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Cronos Group to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from C$5.00 to C$5.90 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from C$8.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 6.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$11.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.73 billion and a P/E ratio of -37.85.

About Cronos Group (TSE:CRON)

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

