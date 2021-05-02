Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,403 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ManTech International were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of ManTech International by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 786,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,951,000 after purchasing an additional 249,368 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of ManTech International by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after buying an additional 4,281 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in ManTech International by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 23,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new stake in ManTech International in the 4th quarter worth $7,026,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in ManTech International by 111.6% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308 shares during the period. 65.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MANT stock opened at $85.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.82. ManTech International Co. has a 12 month low of $61.91 and a 12 month high of $101.35.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $638.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.96 million. ManTech International had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 5.19%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ManTech International Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from ManTech International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.23%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ManTech International from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Alliance Global Partners cut shares of ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.40.

ManTech International Company Profile

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

