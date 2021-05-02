Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $127,000 Position in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) by 26.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,120 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,720 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 10.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,340,000 after purchasing an additional 201,300 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 191,681 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 37,607 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 3.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 64,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $159,000. 87.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AXL opened at $9.28 on Friday. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $3.87 and a one year high of $12.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -0.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.94.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup downgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Axle & Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.22.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

