Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Invests $214,000 in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVBF. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVB Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in CVB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in CVB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of CVB Financial during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. 68.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

CVBF opened at $21.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.69. CVB Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $15.57 and a 1 year high of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. CVB Financial had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 9.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.65%.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

