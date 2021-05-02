Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 3,550 Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) by 14.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,540 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,550 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Extreme Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Extreme Networks news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total transaction of $221,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,279,193.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $923,000. Company insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

EXTR stock opened at $11.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.88 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.54. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.74 and a fifty-two week high of $12.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 10.55% and a negative return on equity of 114.29%. The firm had revenue of $253.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EXTR. TheStreet raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Extreme Networks from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Extreme Networks from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Extreme Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.31.

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

