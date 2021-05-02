Crown (NYSE:CCK) PT Raised to $129.00

Crown (NYSE:CCK) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $122.00 to $129.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Crown from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Crown from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Crown from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $116.71.

Get Crown alerts:

CCK stock opened at $109.80 on Wednesday. Crown has a 1 year low of $55.85 and a 1 year high of $111.67. The company has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.24 and a 200 day moving average of $96.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. Crown had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Crown will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

Crown declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 25th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 11.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 4,625 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.82, for a total transaction of $507,917.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,887,120.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Conway sold 334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total transaction of $36,659.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,031,377 shares in the company, valued at $113,203,939.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Crown in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Crown in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Crown in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Crown in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Crown by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.