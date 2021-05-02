CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) PT Raised to $38.00 at Needham & Company LLC

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CryoLife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Get CryoLife alerts:

Shares of CRY opened at $29.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.62. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -76.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 161.60 and a beta of 1.47. CryoLife has a 12-month low of $16.13 and a 12-month high of $30.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. CryoLife had a positive return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 5.45%. As a group, analysts predict that CryoLife will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CryoLife news, VP Dennis B. Maier sold 7,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total value of $177,981.81. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,008.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jean F. Holloway sold 1,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $42,799.04. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRY. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CryoLife during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CryoLife during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CryoLife by 156.3% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,736 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CryoLife during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in CryoLife during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CryoLife Company Profile

CryoLife, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. It offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X prosthetic aortic and mitral heart valve, and On-X ascending aortic prosthesis; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita OPEN PLUS and E-vita OPEN NEO, a hybrid stent graft system.

Read More: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for CryoLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CryoLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.