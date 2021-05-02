CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.69

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.69 and traded as high as $9.30. CSP shares last traded at $8.98, with a volume of 20,265 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of CSP from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.77 and a 200-day moving average of $8.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.41 million, a P/E ratio of -24.94 and a beta of 1.92.

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The information technology services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. CSP had a negative return on equity of 4.98% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $11.39 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director C Shelton James sold 5,000 shares of CSP stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $52,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,429.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Victor Dellovo sold 36,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $369,892.80. Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CSP stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,854 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 5.35% of CSP worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 29.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI)

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. The company's High Performance Products segment offers ARIA Software-Defined Security, a cybersecurity solution; Myricom network adapters comprising Ethernet adapters and specialized software of ARC Series and Secure Intelligent Adapters; ARIA security appliances for network security services; nVoy Series, including Packet Broker and Packet Recorder appliances; and multicomputer products for digital signal processing applications in the defense markets.

