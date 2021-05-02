CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CTO Realty Growth Inc. is a real estate company, which owns income properties. CTO Realty Growth Inc., formerly known as Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co., is based in DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. “

CTO stock opened at $53.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.51. CTO Realty Growth has a 12-month low of $33.41 and a 12-month high of $56.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a current ratio of 4.25. The firm has a market cap of $315.83 million, a P/E ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.81.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.34. CTO Realty Growth had a net margin of 181.83% and a return on equity of 37.94%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CTO Realty Growth will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.55%. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.39%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in CTO Realty Growth by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in CTO Realty Growth in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,509,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in CTO Realty Growth by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its position in CTO Realty Growth by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 129,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,728,000 after buying an additional 14,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. 68.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CTO Realty Growth

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

